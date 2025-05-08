Türkiye ready to do 'its utmost' to ease tension between India and Pakistan:Erdoğan

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Wednesday spoke to Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif over the phone and expressed Türkiye's readiness to "do its utmost to prevent further escalation of tensions" between India and Pakistan.

According to the Turkish Communications Directorate, the phone call addressed the tension between India and Pakistan, the attack that occurred on the night of May 6, and the latest developments.

"In the call, President Erdogan expressed Türkiye's solidarity with Pakistan, extended his condolences to the Pakistani martyrs of the attack, and wished a speedy recovery to the injured," the directorate said on X.

He expressed Ankara's support for Pakistan's "calm and measured approach."

The Turkish leader said Pakistan's proposal for a neutral, transparent, and credible international investigation into the April 22 attack in Jammu and Kashmir is appropriate.

Sharif thanked Erdogan for Türkiye's "solidarity and support with Pakistan at this critical time."

"Pakistan is grateful for Turkish efforts to promote de-escalation and maintain peace in South Asia," said Sharif on his X account.

"We will protect our sovereignty and territorial integrity at all costs," said the Pakistani premier.

At least 31 people were killed and 57 others injured in the missile strikes and cross-border firing along the Line of Control in Pakistan-administered Kashmir, according to the Pakistani army.

One person was killed by a suspected Indian drone in southern Sindh province on Thursday, according to Pakistani officials.

In retaliation to Indian missile strikes on what New Delhi said were "nine terror locations," Pakistan said it shot down five Indian fighter jets and a combat drone. There is no official reaction by New Delhi to the downing of Indian aircraft.

According to the Indian Foreign Ministry, 13 people were killed in cross-border firing along the LoC, a de facto border that divides the disputed Himalayan region between the two archrivals.

Another 59 people were injured, the ministry said Thursday.

One Indian soldier was also killed along the LoC, the Indian army said Wednesday night.



