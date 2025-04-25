Series of earthquakes strikes Kütahya

In Kütahya's Simav district, earthquakes measuring 4.6, 4.5, and 3.9 in magnitude occurred. Governor Musa Işın described the situation in the city on TRT News and announced that schools in Simav and surrounding villages would be closed for one day.

The earthquakes struck Simav at 10:20 AM (magnitude 4.6), 7:23 AM (magnitude 4.5), and 7:29 AM (magnitude 3.9). The 4.6 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 12.17 kilometers, while the 4.5 magnitude quake occurred at a depth of 8.81 kilometers.

Schools Closed in Simav and Pazarlar

Governor Musa Işın spoke to TRT News and stated that schools in Simav and surrounding villages would be closed for a day. It was also reported that education in the Pazarlar district was suspended due to the earthquake.

"No Negative Situation Reported"

In a statement, AFAD (Disaster and Emergency Management Authority) said, "There is no negative situation as of now following the 4.5 magnitude earthquake that occurred at 07:23 in Simav district. Field scanning efforts are ongoing. We wish a speedy recovery to affected citizens."