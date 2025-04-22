Turkish foreign minister meets secretary general of Council of Europe

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Tuesday with Alain Berset, the secretary general of the Council of Europe, to discuss cooperation between Türkiye and the organization.

During the meeting, Fidan stressed that Türkiye attaches importance to its relations with the Council of Europe, of which it is a founding member, according to Turkish Foreign Ministry sources.

Fidan voiced support for Berset's efforts to promote inclusive and consensus-based dialogue and welcomed initiatives the secretary-general has introduced since taking office.

The Turkish minister also stressed the need for the Council of Europe to take a more active role in combating all forms of racism.