TÜRKIYES PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN EXPRESSES CONDOLENCES OVER POPE FRANCIS PASSING

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday condoled over the death of Pope Francis, expressing that he is "deeply saddened."

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Pope Francis, the spiritual leader of the Catholic world and Head of State of the Vatican," Erdoğan said on X.

Hailing Pope Francis' efforts on the genocide in Gaza, and Palestine issue, Erdoğan said: "Pope Francis was a distinguished statesman and a spiritual leader who valued dialogue among different faith communities. He took initiative in the face of humanitarian tragedies, especially on the Palestinian issue and the genocide in Gaza."

He concluded by extending his and the Turkish nation's condolences to the pope's family, the Vatican State, and the Catholic world.

The late pontiff was admitted to a hospital in Rome in February with bronchitis, which developed into bilateral pneumonia. He was discharged after 38 days to continue his recovery in his Vatican residence. The Vatican announced his death earlier Monday.