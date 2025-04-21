 Contact Us
News Türkiye 566 arrested in 'Narkokapan-Ankara' drug operation

The "Narkokapan-Ankara Operation" has led to the arrest of 566 suspects involved in drug trafficking across 14 provinces, with investigations continuing. Detained suspects are undergoing legal processes, and those already in prison for other crimes will also face interrogation on drug charges this week.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published April 21,2025
As part of investigations led by the Ankara West and Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices, a simultaneous operation was carried out across 14 provinces, centered in Ankara, on April 17. The operation targeted suspects involved in drug trafficking, and 566 of those detained during the operation have been arrested after their procedures at the police station and brought before the courts.

While questioning and interrogation processes continue as part of the "Narkokapan-Ankara Operation," it has been reported that suspects who are already imprisoned for other crimes will also have their statements taken and be interrogated for drug trafficking starting this week.

The police procedures for other suspects detained in the operation are still ongoing.