566 arrested in 'Narkokapan-Ankara' drug operation

The number of suspects arrested in the "Narkokapan-Ankara Operation" has risen to 566.

As part of investigations led by the Ankara West and Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Offices, a simultaneous operation was carried out across 14 provinces, centered in Ankara, on April 17. The operation targeted suspects involved in drug trafficking, and 566 of those detained during the operation have been arrested after their procedures at the police station and brought before the courts.

While questioning and interrogation processes continue as part of the "Narkokapan-Ankara Operation," it has been reported that suspects who are already imprisoned for other crimes will also have their statements taken and be interrogated for drug trafficking starting this week.

The police procedures for other suspects detained in the operation are still ongoing.