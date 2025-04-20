 Contact Us
News Türkiye Easter mass held at Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul

Easter mass held at Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul

The Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul held a traditional Easter mass on Sunday at the Church of St. George to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published April 20,2025
Subscribe
EASTER MASS HELD AT FENER GREEK ORTHODOX PATRIARCHATE IN ISTANBUL

A traditional Easter mass was held Sunday at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul to mark Christianity's most sacred holiday -- the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The ceremony took place at the Church of St. George (Aya Yorgi) within the Patriarchate, located in Istanbul's Fatih district.

The service, led by Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, was attended by Greece's Consul General in Istanbul Konstantinos Koutras.

The ceremony is set to continue through the night, ending with a final liturgy at 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.