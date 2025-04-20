Easter mass held at Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul

A traditional Easter mass was held Sunday at the Fener Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Istanbul to mark Christianity's most sacred holiday -- the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

The ceremony took place at the Church of St. George (Aya Yorgi) within the Patriarchate, located in Istanbul's Fatih district.

The service, led by Fener Greek Patriarch Bartholomew, was attended by Greece's Consul General in Istanbul Konstantinos Koutras.

The ceremony is set to continue through the night, ending with a final liturgy at 10 a.m. local time (0700GMT) Monday.







