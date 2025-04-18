Meeting of parliament speakers in support of Palestine kicks off in Istanbul

The meeting of the Group of Parliaments in supporting Palestine, an event spearheaded by the Turkish parliament speaker, kicked off Friday in Istanbul with the participation of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Parliament Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş personally welcomed each of his colleagues taking part in the event in the Turkish metropolis.

Following a group photo of Erdoğan with the international parliament speakers, the meeting officially began.

Among the distinguished attendees are Rawfi Fattouh, head of the Palestinian National Council, along with Qatar's Shura Council Speaker Hassan bin Abdulla Al Ghanim, UAE Parliament Speaker Saqr Ghobash, Pakistani Parliament Speaker Serdar Ayaz Sadiq, Malaysian Parliament Speaker Tan Sri Dato Johari bin Abdul, Indonesia's Parliament Speaker Puan Maharani, Senegalese Parliament Speaker El Hadj Malick Ndiaye, Jordanian Parliament Speaker Ahmad Safadi, Bahrain's Parliament Speaker Ahmed al Musalam, Algerian Deputy Parliament Speaker Hammad Ayoub, Azerbaijani Deputy Parliament Speaker Ali Ahmedov, and Egypt's Deputy Parliament Speaker Ahmed Saad Eddine.

During the one-day event, the parliament speakers will deliver speeches to fellow participants and hold bilateral meetings with their counterparts.

This first meeting of the group is expected to outline a roadmap for steps going forward,

At the conclusion of the meeting, a joint declaration by the participating national parliaments is expected to be released.