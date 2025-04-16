89 DAESH SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN TÜRKIYES NATIONWIDE OPERATION

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 89 suspects were detained in operations against the terrorist organization Daesh across 17 provinces.

Yerlikaya stated that operations were conducted in coordination with Public Prosecutor's Offices and the Counterterrorism Department of the General Directorate of Security, targeting Daesh in 17 provinces, including Antalya, Istanbul, and Kahramanmaraş.

He noted that 89 suspects were identified as being active within the terrorist group.

Yerlikaya added:

"Unity, solidarity, and cooperation are our greatest strength against terrorism. We are continuing our operations without pause to ensure the peace and security of our people. I congratulate our governors, the coordinating prosecutors, and our heroic police officers who carried out the operations."