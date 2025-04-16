89 DAESH SUSPECTS ARRESTED IN TÜRKIYES NATIONWIDE OPERATION

 Contact Us
89 Daesh suspects arrested in Türkiye's nationwide operation

Türkiye's Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 89 suspects were arrested in a coordinated operation against Daesh across 17 provinces, including Istanbul and Antalya. The operation, aimed at dismantling Daesh networks, was praised for its unity and coordination between local authorities and security forces. Yerlikaya emphasized the ongoing commitment to ensuring public safety and security.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published April 16,2025
Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 89 suspects were detained in operations against the terrorist organization Daesh across 17 provinces.

Yerlikaya stated that operations were conducted in coordination with Public Prosecutor's Offices and the Counterterrorism Department of the General Directorate of Security, targeting Daesh in 17 provinces, including Antalya, Istanbul, and Kahramanmaraş.

He noted that 89 suspects were identified as being active within the terrorist group.

Yerlikaya added:
"Unity, solidarity, and cooperation are our greatest strength against terrorism. We are continuing our operations without pause to ensure the peace and security of our people. I congratulate our governors, the coordinating prosecutors, and our heroic police officers who carried out the operations."