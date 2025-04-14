U.S. finds no evidence linking Turkish student to antisemitism or terror ties

It has been alleged that the U.S. State Department found no evidence that Tufts University doctoral student Rümeysa Öztürk engaged in antisemitic activity or made pro-Hamas statements before being detained by ICE.

According to a March memo revealed by The Washington Post, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had proposed revoking Öztürk's visa over alleged anti-Israel actions, including participating in a protest and writing in support of divestment from companies linked to Israel.

However, senior official Andre Watson reportedly confirmed no further evidence to support such claims was found. No terrorism-related data on Öztürk was uncovered in government databases.

A separate DHS document noted the visa cancellation would remain undisclosed due to ongoing ICE operations. The State Department declined to comment on pending legal matters, and DHS has not responded to requests for comment.

A U.S. federal judge had earlier halted Öztürk's deportation. Judge Denise Casper ruled that her legal proceedings should occur in Vermont, as she was in ICE custody there at the time of her legal filing, before being transferred to Louisiana.