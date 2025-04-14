Türkiye’s foreign minister meets with president of Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, African ministers

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met Sunday with the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) and ministers and high-level officials from Africa, said Türkiye's Foreign Ministry.

Fidan and Ersin Tatar met in Türkiye's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya in the scope of the 4th Antalya Diplomacy Forum, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan met separately with ministers and high-level officials from Africa, said the ministry on X.

No other information on the meetings was provided.