Spring skies set for meteor shower spectacle

In April and May, the night sky will host two of the year's most spectacular natural events: the Lyrid and Eta Aquarid meteor showers, offering dazzling celestial displays.

The Lyrid meteor shower will begin on April 17 and continue until April 26. Its peak will occur on the night of April 21–22, especially visible in the Northern Hemisphere.

The Eta Aquarid meteor shower will start on April 20 and last until May 21, peaking on May 2–3. It will be more prominent in the Southern Hemisphere.

HOW TO WATCH IN TURKIYE

The Lyrids will be visible to the naked eye from Türkiye and other Northern Hemisphere countries. The best viewing time will be the evening of April 21, before the Moon rises.

The Moon will be about 40% illuminated, slightly reducing the brightness of the meteors. However, viewing from a dark, open area away from city lights will improve visibility. Under optimal conditions, 10–15 meteors per hour may be seen.

Eta Aquarids will be partially visible from Türkiye, mostly near the southern horizon and in the early morning hours. About 10–20 meteors per hour can be observed.

NO SPECIAL EQUIPMENT NEEDED

Watching meteor showers doesn't require a telescope or binoculars. A clear sky, a comfortable spot, and some patience are enough.

Meteor showers occur when Earth passes through clouds of debris left behind by comets or asteroids during its orbit around the Sun. These particles burn up in the atmosphere, leaving short-lived streaks of light.

The Lyrids come from debris left by Comet C/1861 G1 (Thatcher), which orbits the Sun every 422 years. Eta Aquarids are remnants of the famous Halley's Comet, seen every 76 years.

For the International Meteor Organization's 2025 shower calendar and regional viewing times, visit the "Time and Date" website.