Parliamentary leaders to meet in Istanbul to support Palestine

Under the leadership of Turkish Grand National Assembly (TBMM) Speaker Numan Kurtulmuş, the "Parliaments Supporting Palestine Group Meeting" will be held on April 18 in Istanbul, bringing together parliamentary speakers and members from countries friendly to Palestine.

According to a statement from the Turkish Parliament, the meeting—organized through TBMM's efforts—is expected to become a reference platform for cooperation and consultation in the field of parliamentary diplomacy.

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan is also expected to address the meeting, which will focus on cooperation opportunities among parliaments working to raise international awareness about the fundamental rights of the Palestinian people under the common cause of the "Palestinian Cause."

Goal: Establishing an inter-parliamentary solidarity line for Palestine

In the first phase, parliamentary speakers and members from 13 countries, including the host TBMM, will attend the April 18 meeting, which aims to bring together countries friendly to Palestine.

The parliamentary initiative launched under Speaker Kurtulmuş's leadership seeks to establish a solidarity line between parliaments in support of Palestine.

This initiative will work on strengthening support for a two-state solution in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, increasing the number of countries recognizing the State of Palestine, defending the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people, and preventing humanitarian disasters in the occupied Palestinian territories—especially Gaza.

The initial meeting in Istanbul also aims to establish the "Parliaments Supporting Palestine Group" and determine its roadmap. A joint declaration is expected to be issued by the participating national parliaments at the end of the meeting.

Parliamentary speakers will also hold bilateral meetings during the event.