TÜRKIYES HAVELSAN, EGYPTS KADER SIGN DEAL ON JOINT PRODUCTION OF DEFENSE INDUSTRY EQUIPMENT

Turkish defense firm Havelsan and Egypt's Kader Factory have signed an agreement to start joint production of defense industry equipment in the Egyptian capital Cairo.

"I am confident this initial step will lead to further projects to the benefit of both sides," Turkish Ambassador to Egypt Salih Mutlu Sen said Wednesday on X.

He expressed his gratitude to the Arab Organization for Industrialization, which the Kader Factory is affiliated with, "for their trust in Turkish technology and quality, as Turkish companies trust Egyptian capacity and capabilities."

No other details on the deal have been provided.





