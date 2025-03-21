TÜRKIYES CONSUMER CONFIDENCE REACHES NEW HEIGHTS IN MARCH

Consumer confidence in Türkiye continued its upward trend in March, reaching a 22-month high, according to data released on Friday.

The consumer confidence index surged 4.6% from a month ago to 85.9 points in March, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TurkStat) said.

This followed a 1.4% increase in February.

The sub-index measuring households' current financial situation jumped 8.2% month-on-month in March, while expectations for the general economic situation or the next 12 months gained 6.7%.

The index tracking spending on durable goods over the next 12 months saw a 2.8% rise during the same period.

The sub-index reflecting household financial situation expectations for the next 12 months rose 2% from the prior month.

The consumer confidence index serves as a key indicator of the economy's overall health, capturing public sentiment regarding financial conditions, the broader economic outlook, and spending and saving intentions.