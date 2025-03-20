Turkish firm Yente secures key role in Saudi Arabia’s mega project NEOM

Turkish engineering firm Yente.com has secured a significant role in Saudi Arabia's ambitious mega-project NEOM, supplying noise-cancelling barriers for the futuristic city known as "The Line."

The NEOM project, renowned globally for its innovation and massive investment scope, continues to attract international attention, with Turkish firms increasingly playing critical roles. Among thousands of European firms vying for involvement, Yente emerged notably due to its ability to meet stringent American standards.

Yente has delivered 11,000 square meters (118,400 square feet) of highly durable noise barriers that also function as security barriers. These materials comply strictly with the American Society for Testing and Materials and Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) standards required by the project's US-based consultant, Bechtel.

"Finding raw materials and completing the necessary accreditation tests to comply with these American standards posed significant operational and financial challenges for European firms," said Abdurrahman Yavuz, Yente's CEO.

"However, Yente successfully overcame these hurdles and became part of NEOM's crucial supply chain," he added.

NEOM's The Line is a centerpiece of Saudi Arabia's visionary urban development plans, stretching over 170 kilometers and featuring cutting-edge infrastructure designed for sustainability and innovation.

Yente's involvement reflects the growing global competitiveness of Turkish industry and marks another milestone in Turkiye's expanding international economic presence.





