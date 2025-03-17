Türkiye transfers critically injured victims of nightclub fire from North Macedonia to Istanbul

The ambulance plane sent by the Turkish Ministry of Health landed at Skopje International Airport to take three people injured in the nightclub fire to Istanbul on March 16, 2025 in Skopje, North Macedonia. (AA Photo)

Three people critically injured in a fire at a nightclub in the town of Kocani in North Macedonia were transported to Türkiye on Sunday in an ambulance plane operated by the Turkish Health Ministry.

The aircraft landed at Sabiha Gökçen Airport in Istanbul, where they were transferred to Başakşehir Çam and Sakura City Hospital's burn center for treatment.

The fire, which broke out late Saturday night, killed 59 people and injured at least 155 others, according to local reports.

North Macedonia's government declared a seven-day national mourning period starting Monday.

In response to an urgent request from North Macedonian authorities, Türkiye dispatched two medical evacuation planes.

The first transported the three injured people to Istanbul, while a second aircraft, operated by the Turkish Defense Ministry, carried six more victims to Ankara Bilkent City Hospital for specialized treatment.

Turkish Health Minister Kemal Memişoğlu expressed his condolences and reiterated Türkiye's commitment to supporting North Macedonia, emphasizing that the country remains ready to provide further medical assistance if needed.