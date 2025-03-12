Aydın Memecik olive receives EU geographical indication recognition

Aydın Memecik olive has received geographical indication registration from the European Union (EU). Rifat Hisarcıklıoğlu, the President of the Union of Chambers and Commodity Exchanges of Türkiye (TOBB), shared this development on his social media account.

Hisarcıklıoğlu stated that Aydın Memecik olive is the 31st product to receive this recognition from the EU, and said:

"Congratulations to Aydın and our country. We have a product variety that is rare in the world. As TOBB and the chambers of commerce, we are making significant efforts for local and geographically marked products. Our work continues on 78 geographical indication and 3 traditional product names currently in the EU process."

Türkiye's products that have received geographical indication registration from the EU include:

"Gaziantep Baklava, Aydın Fig, Malatya Apricot, Aydın Chestnut, Milas Olive Oil, Bayramiç White, Taşköprü Garlic, Giresun Tombul Hazelnut, Antakya Künefe, Suruç Pomegranate, Çağlayancerit Walnut, Gemlik Olive, Edremit Olive Oil, Milas Oily Olive, Ayaş Tomato, Maraş Tarhana, Edremit Gulf Green Cracked Olive, Ezine Cheese, Safranbolu Saffron, Aydın Memecik Olive Oil, Araban Garlic, Osmaniye Peanut, Bingöl Honey, Bursa Peach, Hüyük Strawberry, Bursa Black Fig, Söke Cotton, Manisa Mesir Macunu, Gaziantep Menengiç Coffee, Silifke Yogurt, Aydın Memecik Olive."