Erdoğan: Joint European security planning with Türkiye benefits both sides

Europe planning all steps on the continent's security together with Türkiye would be in the interests of both sides, said the Turkish president on Friday.

The efforts to reach an agreement that will guarantee navigation safety in the Black Sea also align with this approach, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan noted, stressing Türkiye's support to Ukraine through its defense industry and the contributions of its private sector "which has not left the country despite the war conditions."

"We believe there is no justification for excluding us from the EU's defense products procurement or reconstruction programs," Erdoğan said in an address to an online meeting organized by the bloc.

"It is essential for the EU to amend this stance as it is a matter of our shared interests. Let us not forget that European security is not just an issue for the member countries of the Union; it is a matter that concerns all European allies," he added.

Erdoğan stated that the challenges they face once again highlight how critical the relationship between Türkiye and the EU is for Europe's economic security and defense.

It is in the interest of both sides to act with a long-term, strategic perspective in Türkiye-EU relations, Erdoğan said, noting: "I hope that we will hold all high-level meetings together as soon as possible."

Türkiye is continuing its EU membership bid, he said, adding: "We expect the EU to adopt a more strategic approach to revitalizing our membership negotiations."

Highlighting the importance of protecting the "strong support of our ally, the US," and preserving the "transatlantic bond to the greatest extent," Erdoğan stressed Türkiye's readiness to contribute to the strengthened defense sector, with its equipped with advanced technology.

"I believe that the European defense industry program within the Union should be open to all European allies," he added.

Erdoğan underlined the importance of including Türkiye in such mechanisms as the European Peace Facility, focused on the reconstruction and revitalization of Ukraine.

About the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, the Turkish president also stressed the importance of a strong diplomatic foundation where both sides fighting for a fair and honorable peace are at the table.

"While doing this, we also strongly supported the territorial integrity and independence of our strategic partner, Ukraine," Erdoğan said.

Türkiye supports the idea of an immediate ceasefire and a cessation of attacks in the air and at sea as a confidence-building measure between parties, he added, referring to the Moscow-Kyiv war.

Erdoğan concluded his words by reaffirming Ankara's readiness "to make every possible contribution, including hosting the negotiation process, to establish a fair, lasting, and honorable peace in Ukraine."





