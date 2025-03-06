Türkiye condemns terror attack in northwestern Pakistan

Türkiye on Wednesday condemned a terrorist attack that claimed the lives of more than a dozen people in Pakistan's northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Tuesday.

"We wish Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives in this heinous attack and a speedy recovery to the injured," a Foreign Ministry statement said, adding: "We will continue to support Pakistan in its fight against terrorism."

At least five army troops and 13 civilians were killed after heavily-armed terrorists stormed a cantonment in the Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Pakistani military said on Wednesday.

"Our valiant troops engaged the intruders with precision, eliminating all sixteen terrorists, including four suicide bombers," the military's media wing said in a statement.