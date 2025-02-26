Erdoğan: "Every congress marks a new beginning for AK Party"

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan addressed the AK Party Expanded Provincial Chairpersons' Meeting, emphasizing that each party congress marks a new beginning. He stated that the 8th Grand Congress strengthened the party, reinforcing its vision through new appointments in the Central Executive Committee (MYK).

The Expanded Provincial Chairpersons' Meeting of the AK Party was held at the party's headquarters with the participation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. During the meeting, Erdoğan made significant remarks on current issues.Key Highlights from Erdoğan's Speech:



"EVERY CONGRESS MARKS A NEW BEGINNING"

Addressing provincial chairpersons, women's and youth branch leaders, and mayors, Erdoğan expressed his heartfelt greetings and wished the meeting to bring blessings for the country and nation.

"Our love for serving the nation continues to grow," he said, emphasizing that each congress represents a new beginning for the party. He noted that since the party's establishment on August 14, 2001, every congress has been a milestone on their long journey.

He stated that the upcoming period would be a period of resurgence for the party and its alliance, adding that the opposition's frustration is understandable. "It is normal for those who cannot even hold an uncontroversial congress to become aggressive when they look at us," he remarked.

"WE HELD OURSELVES ACCOUNTABLE FIRST"

Erdoğan highlighted that the 8th Grand Congress further strengthened the party. "We have always placed consultation and collective wisdom at the center of politics," he said.

He emphasized that during the congress process, they listened to the people's criticisms, noted their warnings, and conducted internal evaluations with honesty and courage. "We did not blame others; instead, we held ourselves accountable first," he stated.

"WE STRENGTHENED THE CENTRAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE WITH NEW NAMES"

Erdoğan noted that they formed an inclusive team that combines the enthusiasm of new members with the experience of seasoned politicians. "We strengthened the Central Executive Committee (MYK) with new names and successfully completed this process," he added.

Praising the congress's organization, he described it as an exemplary event for Turkish politics, expressing gratitude to all involved. He also thanked MHP leader Devlet Bahçeli for the symbolic floral arrangement he sent.

"THERE IS NO PURGE IN AK PARTY, ONLY REINFORCEMENT"

Welcoming new members to the party, Erdoğan reaffirmed AK Party's mission as the center for solving national issues. "AK Party does not purge; it reinforces," he declared.

He criticized the opposition, saying, "While our rivals are stuck in power struggles, we are presenting new reform packages to the nation."

Erdoğan also questioned the internal disputes within the main opposition, CHP, asking, "Do you not have a single decent thing to do? Do you not feel ashamed of what you've done to the party founded by Mustafa Kemal Atatürk?"

"ÖZGÜR ÖZEL, WATCH YOUR STEP"

Addressing CHP leader Özgür Özel directly, Erdoğan warned him against making statements about the military's command structure. "You do not have the authority to speak against the army's command. Watch your step; if you don't, we know how to make you do so," he warned.

"Our True Companions Are the Nation Itself"

Erdoğan concluded by emphasizing the importance of leaving behind a legacy of service. "Our companions are the nation itself, the prayers of our elders, and the blessings of orphans and those in need," he said.

He reminded party members of the heavy responsibility they bear and urged them to always remember the sacrifices made for their success.









