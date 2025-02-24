On 3rd anniversary of Russia-Ukraine war, Turkish president calls for fair, balanced approach for lasting peace

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Monday emphasized the importance of a fair and balanced approach to attain peace, as the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its fourth year.

"The path to a just and lasting peace can be opened with an equation where both sides to the war are equally and fairly represented," Erdoğan said in a video message to the Crimean Platform Leaders' Summit, held to mark the third anniversary of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

He underscored that lasting peace requires the inclusion of all parties involved in the conflict.

"Next year, it is our shared responsibility to commemorate the anniversary of peace, not of war," Erdoğan said.

About Ankara's diplomatic efforts, he said: "As Türkiye, we will continue to work with all our strength to establish a just and lasting peace."





