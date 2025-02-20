Turkish foreign minister, Spanish counterpart discuss Gaza, Russia-Ukraine war

Türkiye's Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and his Spanish counterpart Jose Manuel Albares on Thursday discussed the situation in Gaza and issues related to the Russia-Ukraine war.

The meeting came on the sidelines of G20 foreign ministers' meeting held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

The two ministers also discussed the proposals put forward to end the war between Russia and Ukraine, according to Turkish diplomatic sources.

Fidan also underlined that attempts to displace Palestinians from their ancestral lands are "unacceptable."