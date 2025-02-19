ERDOĞAN EMPHASIZES TÜRKIYES BOLD FOREIGN POLICY AND REGIONAL LEADERSHIP

The opposition's dreams cannot even compare to what we have achieved. Our Southeast Asia trip has once again highlighted this reality. A great nation is not built with words alone. Just like our ancestors, we must set big goals.

Türkiye continues to break conventions and challenge established norms in foreign policy. In this period of critical changes in global politics, our visit was extremely important. We participated in the Türkiye-Malaysia Cooperation Forum and signed 11 agreements in various fields. After our intense engagements in Malaysia, we moved on to Indonesia. Indonesia's economy, which has reached a size of 1.5 trillion dollars, is undergoing a major leap forward.

Seeing the excitement in children of all ages took us into a completely different emotional atmosphere.

After Indonesia, we visited Pakistan, the last stop on our tour. Pakistan is a brotherly country with which we share a common history and civilization. How can we forget that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the first leader to visit the earthquake-affected region? How can we forget that in our hardest times, we rushed to each other's aid as two brotherly countries? We signed 24 documents.

GIFTING TOGG TO LEADERS

In all three countries, we addressed regional issues, particularly Gaza. During our visits, we also presented TOGG, one of the new symbols of Türkiye, to our counterparts.

"THOSE WITH A NARROW VISION CANNOT UNDERSTAND US"

What matters to us is the opinion and perspective of our people. Our nation knows very well the reason behind this great respect and love directed toward our country and us.

Another truth is this: the intense interest shown to us from all corners of the world is the result of our honorable and principled stance on regional issues.

While many countries, including those in Europe, remained silent, we have never stopped raising our voices for Gaza, Palestine, and Yemen.