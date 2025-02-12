President Erdogan gifts Turkish Togg electric SUV to Indonesian counterpart

Turkish President Erdoğan on Wednesday gifted a model of the Turkish homegrown electric vehicle Togg to his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

During an official visit to the Southeast Asian country, Erdoğan gave Prabowo the T10X model Togg SUV at the Bogor Presidential Palace in the West Java region.

The two leaders examined the SUV's white exterior — inspired by Türkiye's famed Pamukkale thermal springs — outside the palace.

The Indonesian president sat behind the wheel, examining the interior of the electric vehicle.

Indonesia is the second stop of Erdoğan's three-nation Asia tour this week.

In his first stop in Malaysia, Erdoğan gifted a similar model of the electric vehicle to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.





