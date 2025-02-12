 Contact Us
News Türkiye President Erdogan gifts Turkish Togg electric SUV to Indonesian counterpart

President Erdogan gifts Turkish Togg electric SUV to Indonesian counterpart

Turkish President Erdogan gifted a model of Türkiye’s homegrown electric vehicle, Togg, to Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto during his visit to Indonesia. The two leaders examined the white T10X SUV at the Bogor Presidential Palace. This follows Erdogan’s gift of a similar model to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim earlier in his Asia tour.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published February 12,2025
Subscribe
PRESIDENT ERDOGAN GIFTS TURKISH TOGG ELECTRIC SUV TO INDONESIAN COUNTERPART

Turkish President Erdoğan on Wednesday gifted a model of the Turkish homegrown electric vehicle Togg to his Indonesian counterpart Prabowo Subianto.

During an official visit to the Southeast Asian country, Erdoğan gave Prabowo the T10X model Togg SUV at the Bogor Presidential Palace in the West Java region.

The two leaders examined the SUV's white exterior — inspired by Türkiye's famed Pamukkale thermal springs — outside the palace.

The Indonesian president sat behind the wheel, examining the interior of the electric vehicle.

Indonesia is the second stop of Erdoğan's three-nation Asia tour this week.

In his first stop in Malaysia, Erdoğan gifted a similar model of the electric vehicle to Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday.