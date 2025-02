Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' so-called senior PKK terrorist in Iraq

Türkiye's National Intelligence Organization has "neutralized" Murat Keles, a so-called senior figure in the terrorist PKK/KCK, in an operation in northern Iraq, Turkish security sources said on Friday.

The terrorist, who had been hiding for an extended period, was "neutralized" in a targeted operation conducted by Turkish forces in the Hakurk region.

Keles, known by the codename "Berhudan Harun," was linked to a 2016 rocket attack targeting an armored vehicle of Turkish security forces in the Silopi district of Türkiye's southeastern Sirnak province.

Through its network, the Turkish intelligence tracked the terrorist, who was involved in organizing the transfer of explosives to western provinces for potential attacks in metropolitan areas.

Wanted by Türkiye for terrorism-related crimes, Keles was identified as operating in a senior role within the PKK/KCK terror group in northern Iraq.

The term "neutralize" is used by Turkish authorities to indicate that the terrorists were killed, captured, or surrendered.

PKK terrorists frequently hide in northern Iraq to plan cross-border attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.