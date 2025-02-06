French president discusses 2-state solution with Egyptian counterpart

French President Emmanuel Macron spoke over the phone with his Egyptian counterpart Abdul Fattah el-Sisi, and discussed the two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

The two leaders condemned forced displacement of Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank, calling it "unacceptable" and a "serious violation of international law," according to a statement from the Elysee Palace on Wednesday.

US President Donald Trump's plan to relocate Gazans to Egypt and Jordan and "take over" the Gaza Strip has been widely condemned by the Arab world and others.

Macron and Sisi warned that such actions would undermine the two-state solution and pose a significant destabilizing factor for Egypt and Jordan.

They reiterated their determination to work toward a lasting ceasefire and a credible resolution for Gaza, and emphasized that a political solution based on the two-state model remains the only way to fulfill the "legitimate aspirations" of both Israelis and Palestinians.

The leaders also discussed bilateral cooperation, with Macron reaffirming France's full support for Egypt's stability. They agreed to remain in close contact on these issues.





