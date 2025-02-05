Turkish president to go on 3-country Asia tour next week

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan announced Wednesday that he will embark on a three-nation Asia tour next.

Speaking at an event of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara, Erdoğan said Türkiye is becoming a key player in regional and global politics.

"With the wealth we inherited from our history, culture, and ancient state traditions, we are rapidly bringing our country to the power and prominence it aspires to," he said.

The president detailed recent diplomatic initiatives, including hosting Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa in Ankara for discussions on security, reconstruction, trade, and bilateral relations on Tuesday.

He also mentioned Ankara's recent engagements with key figures, including Rwandan President Paul Kagame and leaders of Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"This evening we will meet with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Presidential Complex," added the Turkish leader, underscoring Türkiye's commitment to shaping its future through active and strategic global engagement.