Türkiye aims to be center of high-tech investments in 2025

Türkiye is aiming to become a global center for high-tech investments, with significant developments expected in fields ranging from biotechnology to industrial robots.

Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır told Anadolu that 2024 was a successful year for Türkiye's industrial and technological advancements, with key achievements such as crewed space missions and the launch of the country's first indigenous communications satellite, Turksat 6A.

"Türkiye broke out of its shell and gained the opportunities and the capability to realize some of the most ambitious high-tech projects," he said.

Kacır highlighted that Türkiye had increased its industrial production more than any other Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) country over the last 22 years, attracting nearly $7 billion in investments.

"We will announce an investment package of over $2 billion, with the first phase beginning next month, and we will significantly boost Türkiye's high-tech production and exports in 2025. Our goal is to take these capabilities to the next level with higher value-added products and investments," he said.

"We hope that 2025 will bring more rapid investments in electric vehicle (EV) technologies, batteries, solar cells, wind turbines, chip production, research and development centers, biotechnology, industrial robots, and hyperscale data centers, through the new calls we will release," he added.

LEADING BRANDS PREFER TÜRKİYE



Kacır mentioned that Chinese EV manufacturer BYD announced plans to invest in Türkiye for next-generation EV production, with production expected to start in 2026.

"There are several investments that have reached the final stage or are close to it. It's important for us to attract global investments to Türkiye, as we want leading brands in technology to choose Türkiye for their research and development operations, production, and exports to the world," he said.

"We are currently in talks with Chery and other companies in the field, and our priority is to ensure these investments generate added value in our country, with R&D and innovation efforts taking place here in Türkiye," he added.

Kacır also noted that the Turkish EV brand Togg became the leader in its class in Türkiye, and a new fastback model will be released this year.

He emphasized that progress in EV, battery, and autonomous vehicle technologies will boost Togg's competitiveness.

"There are areas where Togg needs to gain an edge, and we're preparing Togg for the future," he said.

"Togg is a platform that enables the rise of many tech initiatives in mobility technologies in Türkiye," he added. "The number of Togg cars on the road exceeded 50,000 last year."

TÜRKİYE'S SATELLITE, LUNAR RACE



Kacır said that Türkiye's ability to develop and produce satellites had greatly improved, positioning the country to compete globally in Earth observation, imaging, and communications satellite technologies.

"Türkiye will definitely become one of the world's major satellite makers," he said, citing the capabilities of the public sector.

Kacır also noted that Türkiye's lunar program remains a priority, with plans to reach the moon with a fully domestic spacecraft.

"All tests of our hybrid rocket engine have been completed, and we are now in the production phase. We aim to complete it quickly and launch it into space. For the lunar project, we will first send a satellite to operate in lunar orbit to collect data, ultimately leading to a soft landing on the lunar surface," he said.

"Today, we're more ready for our lunar program than ever," he added.

MORE TURKISH UNICORNS TO COME



Kacır highlighted that Türkiye now boasts over 11,000 technoparks and more than 1,600 research and development (R&D) and design centers.

The country currently has seven unicorns (Turcorns)-a unicorn being a privately owned startup with a valuation exceeding $1 billion-and Kacır noted that "many tech startups did not sell their stocks when they could have been worth over $1 billion."

"If some of our tech startups receive investment (from us), more Turcorns may be on the way," he said.

"Our investments in Turkish tech startups have reached a total of $5 billion in the last five years, and we aim to increase this figure with new programs," he added.

Kacır mentioned that support for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), along with an employment protection program for labor-intensive sectors, is still available.

"We can't afford to leave any of our sectors behind, so we will continue with that in mind, protecting all sectors and bringing development to all cities and regions of Türkiye while making a leap in high-tech sectors," he said.

TURKISH PROVINCES TO ADVANCE WITH INCENTIVES



Kacır revealed that a provincial development program was introduced last year to offer advanced investment incentives in key areas for each of Türkiye's 81 provinces.

"These key areas may come as a surprise, as they will be revealed after pre-feasibility studies are concluded to examine and determine the raw materials that can create value in each province," he said.

"I believe the investments from this program will bring significant economic vitality to our provinces, and some key areas will trigger investments for the first time in Türkiye," he added.

TÜRKİYE CONTINUES TO STAND WITH SYRIA



Kacır said that Türkiye's southeastern region will benefit from new developments in Syria.

He noted that the Southeastern Anatolia Project (GAP) and the Konya Plain Project (KOP) action plans estimate an investment of nearly 500 billion Turkish liras (around $14 billion) by 2028. Further action plans for the Eastern Black Sea and Eastern Anatolia regions will also be announced.

"We will provide support for Syria in our new development journey with our capabilities and look forward to sharing our know-how with our counterparts in Syria to jointly work on industrial investments," he said.

"Just as we did during the country's most difficult days, we will continue to stand with Syria in the future," he said.

Kacır said that new steps need to be taken in the infrastructure, transportation, energy, and agriculture sectors in Syria to generate added value.

"We will share our facilities and capabilities in scientific research in Syria's organized industrial zones," he added.