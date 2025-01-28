Türkiye sends 14th aid ship to Gaza

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that the "14th Ship of Goodness," carrying 871 tons of humanitarian aid, has set sail from Mersin towards Gaza.

In a statement on his social media account, Minister Yerlikaya provided information about the 14th aid ship heading to Gaza.

He stated that the ship is carrying a total of 871 tons of humanitarian aid, including 10,460 tents, 14,350 blankets, 20 WC/shower cabins, and 300 generators, which will be delivered to Gaza.

Yerlikaya emphasized, "Just as we did yesterday, today we continue to stand by the oppressed and victims, delivering the helping hand of our noble nation to those in need. We are with our Palestinian brothers."

The Minister also shared images of the aid ship in his post.