Türkiye arrests 100 ISIS suspects in nationwide operations"

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 100 suspects linked to the terrorist organization ISIS were arrested in operations "Gürz-41" and "Gürz-42," which have been ongoing for one week across 24 provinces.

In a statement on his social media account, Yerlikaya provided details about the operations.

He said that the suspects, arrested in cities including Istanbul and Ankara, were found to be involved in the organization's activities, financing it, and spreading its propaganda on social media.

During the operations, organizational documents and digital materials were seized. Yerlikaya emphasized that Türkiye's strategy of "eliminating terrorism at its source" continues with determination, in coordination with police, gendarmerie, and intelligence units. He also congratulated the prosecutors and police teams coordinating the operations.