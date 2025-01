Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan met with EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas in the capital Ankara on Friday.

It marks Kallas' first visit to Türkiye since she took office last December.

Ahead of the meeting, Kallas said on X: "Glad to be in Ankara today. I am looking forward to meaningful discussions with political leaders and civil society to strengthen our ties."

No further details have been provided so far about the meeting.