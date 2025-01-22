Erdoğan attends funeral of victims in Kartalkaya Hotel fire tragedy

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and his wife Emine Erdoğan visited Bolu to attend the funeral prayers of citizens who lost their lives in a fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort. They also conducted inspections.

First, President Erdoğan paid a condolence visit to the Gültekin family, who were among the victims of the fire.

Later, Erdoğan attended the funeral ceremony for the Gültekin family at the Bolu Kalıcı Konutlar Central Mosque. "Our hearts are burning, our souls are aching," Erdoğan said after the funeral prayer. "I pray that God's mercy shines upon the 8 brothers we are sending off. May their place be high. As my teacher just mentioned, may they all be raised among the martyrs.

Of course, Mehmet Bey was my parliamentary colleague, and we served together in parliament. We had a long-standing friendship and brotherhood. Now, we are here to fulfill the duty of being good neighbors.

May God reunite us in His paradise as well. Our hearts are burning, and we are trying to carry out this duty. May God reunite us in the eternal world as well. I wish patience to his entire family and our nation. May God grant that patience leads to peace and victory. Let us send our prayers to them."

The fire at the Grand Kartal Hotel in the Kartalkaya Ski Resort was brought under control after a 10-hour intervention. The tragedy, which resulted in the deaths of 76 people and injuries to 51 others, led to the detention of nine people, including the business owner.

After the Cabinet Meeting held at the Presidential Complex yesterday, President Erdoğan addressed the nation and announced that a one-day national mourning period had been declared due to the Kartalkaya fire disaster.

Those injured in the hotel fire continue to receive treatment at Bolu İzzet Baysal Training and Research Hospital and Bolu İzzet Baysal State Hospital.