Türkiye to enhance cooperation with Mongolia in many fields, says trade minister

Türkiye will increase its cooperation with Mongolia in bilateral trade, investments and both countries' business worlds, Türkiye's trade minister said on Thursday.

"Türkiye and Mongolia, which have ancient ties, have the potential to engage in commercial and economic cooperation in many areas, especially contracting, tourism, mining, clean energy, technology, food and animal husbandry," Omer Bolat said on X, following a meeting of the Türkiye-Mongolia Business and Investment Meeting in Ankara.

"I believe that the leaders' meeting to be hosted by our President in Ankara today and the meetings to continue in Istanbul tomorrow will make positive contributions to our bilateral relations," he said.

"I also hope that the Agreement for the Establishment of the Türkiye-Mongolia Chamber of Commerce and Industry Forum signed today will be beneficial," Bolat added.



