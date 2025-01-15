ERDOGAN: ISRAELS AGGRESSION IN SYRIA WILL HAVE CONSEQUENCES

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Wednesday demanded that Israel cease its "aggressive actions" towards neighboring Syria, where a new administration has taken charge after the fall of the Assad regime last month.

"Starting with Israel, the forces attacking Syrian territories must immediately put an end to their aggressive actions. Otherwise, the consequences will have a negative impact on everyone," Erdoğan said in his address at the group meeting of his Justice and Development (AK) Party in the capital Ankara.

"Everyone should withdraw from the region. Together with our Syrian brothers, we will crush the heads of ISIS (Daesh), the YPG, and other terrorist organizations in a short time," he added.

Voicing a strong stance against the Syrian branch of the PKK terrorist group, the YPG, he pointed to its occupation of significant portions of Syrian territory. "The YPG terrorist organization, which also plunders Syria's natural resources, will not be able to escape the impending bitter fate if it does not disband and lay down its weapons," he said.

Syria's new transition government led by Ahmed al-Sharaa has pushed for an end to sanctions such that it can rebuild the country after nearly 14 years of a devastating civil war. Ankara has pledged to assist post-Assad Syria's rebuilding and urged international cooperation.

The president reiterated Türkiye's dedication to protecting its Kurdish citizens and securing their future. "We are followers and supporters of the solution to all the issues of our Kurdish brothers, just like every other group in Syria, and we are the guarantor of the security of the Kurds."

Erdoğan identified the YPG as the most significant threat in Syria. "Currently, the most serious problem in Syria is the YPG terrorist organization, which still occupies nearly one-third of the country's territory," he said.

"I have instructed our relevant colleagues to carry out efforts to dissolve the separatist organization with great care and in a comprehensive manner."

Turning to the ongoing conflict in Gaza, Erdoğan said: "With the establishment of a cease-fire in Gaza, where genocide and massacres have been ongoing for 15 months, an important opportunity will arise for lasting peace and stability across the entire region," he said.

"We are closely following the cease-fire negotiations between Israel and Hamas, and we hope to receive positive news as soon as possible."