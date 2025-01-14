Türkiye 'neutralizes' 9 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria

Turkish security forces "neutralized" nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Syria, Türkiye's National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

The terrorists were attempting an attack on Turkish soldiers, the ministry said on X.

"We are determined to destroy terrorism at its source," it said, adding: "Our fight will go on until the terrorists disappear from this geography."

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In northern Syria, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.

The terrorist PKK/YPG has sought to exploit the uncertainty since the Bashar Assad regime's fall to step up efforts to establish a "terrorist corridor" along the border with Türkiye.





