Venezuela’s president praises meeting with Turkish minister

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro said Sunday that he had a "wonderful" meeting with Türkiye's culture and tourism minister, who was visiting the capital Caracas to attend his inauguration ceremony.

Maduro shared photos from his meeting with Mehmet Nuri Ersoy on his Facebook account.

"I welcomed the Minister of the Republic of Türkiye, Mr. Mehmet Nuri Ersoy. We had a great meeting to discuss investment, cooperation, support and coordinated actions to ensure the prosperity of both countries. Let's continue progressing in a multi-centric world," he said.

Maduro, who won Venezuela's presidential election on July 28, 2024, with 52% of the vote, took the oath of office for his new term on Jan. 10.