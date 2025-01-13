Türkiye launches national NAVTEX system for maritime safety

Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Abdulkadir Uraloğlu stated that as of this year, NAVTEX (Navigational Telex) messages have begun to be broadcast through the domestic and national new system, adding, "The project aims to enhance the safety and efficiency of maritime communication and has become a significant step for the maritime sector."

Uraloğlu announced that they have implemented NAVTEX, developed domestically by ASELSAN as part of the Maritime Communication Systems Modernization Project.

Emphasizing that the system provides an automatic messaging capability for transmitting critical information about security, navigation, and weather to sailors, Uraloğlu explained that the project was carried out in two phases according to the contract signed with ASELSAN.

Recalling that the installation of the Operations Center and NAVTEX stations in the first phase of the project began in May 2023, Uraloğlu stated, "By the end of 2024, the provisional acceptance tests of the project were successfully completed, and as of 2025, NAVTEX messages are being broadcast through the new domestic and national system. The project aims to increase the safety and efficiency of maritime communication and has become an important step for the maritime industry."

Uraloğlu further mentioned that in the second phase, which will be completed by the end of 2025, the modernization of three stations will be carried out.

CRUCIAL IN HAZARDOUS AND EMERGENCY SITUATIONS

Uraloğlu noted that NAVTEX can send text messages on the international 518 kHz and national 490 kHz frequency bands in compliance with the standards set by the International Telecommunication Union. He stated that the system provides important information for sailors to ensure safe navigation.

He added that the announcements are broadcasted from Türkiye's four NAVTEX stations and mentioned the following:

"The system provides maritime alerts such as emergency messages for rescue operations or hazardous situations, meteorological warnings for storms and similar conditions, navigation warnings like coast guard and channel status, and safety-related information. NAVTEX messages are received by automatic receivers on maritime vessels, and receivers continuously monitor these messages for important updates in predefined areas. With the updates made within the scope of the project, a safer, more efficient, and faster NAVTEX service is provided with the new infrastructure."