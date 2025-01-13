Turkish Armed Forces neutralize 9 PKK/YPG terrorists in Iraq and Syria

The fight against terrorism continues unabated within Türkiye and across its borders.

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK terrorists identified in northern Iraq and six PKK/YPG terrorists located in northern Syria.

The statement shared read:

"These terrorists cannot escape the inevitable fate that awaits them! Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK terrorists detected in the Pençe-Kilit and Metina regions of northern Iraq and six PKK/YPG terrorists identified in the Fırat Kalkanı and Barış Pınarı regions of northern Syria. We will continue conducting unpredictable, unconventional, swift, and sustained operations to eliminate terrorism at its source."