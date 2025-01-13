 Contact Us
Turkish Armed Forces neutralize 9 PKK/YPG terrorists in Iraq and Syria

Türkiye's Armed Forces neutralized nine PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and Syria, including three in the Pençe-Kilit and Metina regions and six in the Fırat Kalkanı and Barış Pınarı regions. Officials pledged continued swift and unconventional operations to combat terrorism at its source.

Agencies and A News TÜRKIYE
Published January 13,2025
The fight against terrorism continues unabated within Türkiye and across its borders.

The Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK terrorists identified in northern Iraq and six PKK/YPG terrorists located in northern Syria.

The statement shared read:
"These terrorists cannot escape the inevitable fate that awaits them! Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralized three PKK terrorists detected in the Pençe-Kilit and Metina regions of northern Iraq and six PKK/YPG terrorists identified in the Fırat Kalkanı and Barış Pınarı regions of northern Syria. We will continue conducting unpredictable, unconventional, swift, and sustained operations to eliminate terrorism at its source."