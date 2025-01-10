Türkiye determined to eliminate all threats to its existence at ‘their source’: Foreign minister

Türkiye has the capacity, power, and "most importantly, determination" to eliminate all threats to its existence "at their source," said Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Friday, referring to the PKK/YPG terrorist organization.

"Nothing will be the same as before. The old order will not continue. In the new order in Syria, no one has the luxury of using statements with 'but' or 'however,'" Fidan said.

The end of the road is now in sight for the PKK terror group and its affiliates in Syria, Fidan told reporters.

Clearing the Syrian territory of terrorism will be Türkiye's main priorities in 2025, said Fidan, pointing out that the primary target of all terrorist organizations operating in this region has always been Türkiye.

"Naturally, our country is also leading the most effective fight against terrorism. But let me make this clear and straightforward," he added.

Fidan urged the countries "showing a biased stance" in the fight against terrorism to learn a lesson from the recent terrorist attacks.

Adding that terrorism has no religion or nationality, Fidan highlighted the need for everyone to notice that terrorist organizations do not differentiate between Europe, America, or Türkiye.

Fidan also stated that Ankara would continue to fight against both ISIS (Daesh) and the PKK with the same determination, without any distinction.

"We will, with God's permission, achieve our goal of a terror-free Türkiye, one way or another," he said.

"We have said it repeatedly. We cannot live with such a threat (from PKK/YPG). Either someone else will take action, or we will," he added.

On France's remarks during the US secretary of state's visit to Paris, Fidan said that Türkiye ignores countries that attempt to further their own interests in Syria by using US power.

- RELATIONS WITH NEIGHBORING, REGIONAL COUNTRIES





- RELATIONS WITH NEIGHBORING, REGIONAL COUNTRIES

Noting that the region is tired of wars and conflicts, Fidan underlined the need for lasting peace, solidarity, and cooperation "more than ever," adding that "the spirit of the time" has made solidarity, development, and cooperation necessary.

Highlighting that Türkiye is focused on building strong partnerships with its neighbors, continuing to boost its alliances with many countries in the region, conducting intense and proactive diplomacy, Fidan said Türkiye has become "an active and respected international player."

He also stated that despite all the attacks, provocations, and obstacles, Ankara has defended justice, humanity, and rights through its Syria policy, which it has pursued with strategic patience since 2011.

"As someone who has worked intensively on Syria for the past 13 years, seeing this result is, of course, pleasing to all of us. I can say that our story regarding Syria is just beginning. The Syrian people are now facing major challenges, particularly in the reconstruction of the country," he said.

After the fall of the Assad regime in Syria, Türkiye quickly began to support the country's reconstruction and development efforts, such as opening the Turkish Embassy in Damascus within a week, and active institutions working on the ground, Fidan said, adding that the elements that form "the main axis" of Ankara's Syria policy remain today "the main prescription for the stabilization" of the country.

"On this occasion, I would like to reiterate that the main axis of Türkiye's foreign policy is peace, cooperation, solidarity, and prosperity. Türkiye has no territorial ambitions in any country, nor does it have any hidden agendas," he added.

Stating that Ankara is shaping its policy in this direction, Fidan urged regional and neighboring countries also to be in this direction.

He called on the regional countries to build a culture of cooperation and development in the region, "rather than policies of pressure and reinforcement."

Fidan expressed hope that in the future, the transition process in Syria would be completed with a comprehensive approach based on the preservation of Syria's territorial integrity and unity.

He underlined that Ankara's foreign policy principles are not only focused on combating terrorism but also include supporting countries fighting terrorism, stating that Türkiye considers Iraq's security and stability inseparable from its own.

Noting the positive momentum in relations with Greece in 2024, Fidan stated they would continue to maintain high-level dialogue through mutual visits, and that this pace would continue into 2025.

- ISRAELI ATTACKS ON PALESTINE





- ISRAELI ATTACKS ON PALESTINE

Stating that Israel "emboldened by the impunity it enjoys" not only failed to end its attacks in Palestine but also extended the war to other countries in the region, Fidan said that from the beginning of the war, Türkiye's goal is to expose Israel's actions to the world and put an end to the atrocities the Palestinians are facing.

"While mobilizing all our resources, we also took initiatives to engage the international community. We are the country that has sent the most aid to Gaza. So far, we have sent over 88,000 tons of humanitarian aid to Gaza," he added.

Emphasizing that Türkiye has taken necessary steps to activate international mechanisms to hold Israel accountable under international law for its actions, particularly its attacks on Gaza, Fidan, referring to Tel Aviv's attacks on Lebanon, said: "Although a cease-fire has been reached in Lebanon, today we are facing a humanitarian crisis with over a million people displaced."

"Naturally, the cease-fire in Lebanon alone is not enough to extinguish the fire in our region. Until the bloodshed in Palestine stops, peace and tranquility will not be achieved in the region," he warned.

Ankara is actively supporting all existing efforts on reaching a cease-fire in Gaza, said Fidan, reiterating that the lasting peace in the Middle East can only be achieved via a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue.

On the ongoing genocidal war in Palestinian lands, Fidan said that leaving Palestinians landless and stateless is "absolutely unacceptable."

- RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR





- RUSSIA-UKRAINE WAR

Noting that the Russia-Ukraine war is entering its fourth year, Fidan stated that, thanks to the Grain Agreement facilitated by Türkiye, 33 million tons of grain have entered global markets.

He underlined that Türkiye will continue to maintain its principled stance, supporting all efforts towards peace.

"In line with the importance we place on preventive diplomacy and international mediation, we are leading numerous initiatives across a broad geography," he said.

Touching on Ankara's mediation efforts between Somalia and Ethiopia, he stated: "In the coming period, you will see us leading other initiatives, peace platforms, and processes that highlight our role as a problem-solver and mediator, particularly in our immediate surroundings and on the international stage."

Fidan also highlighted the significant progress made in defense cooperation with African countries.