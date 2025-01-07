TÜRKIYE PLACES IMPORTANCE ON PRESERVING IRAQS STABILITY, SECURITY: PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN

Türkiye places importance on preserving Iraq's security and stability, especially in the wake of recent developments in Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said Tuesday during his meeting with Masrour Barzani, the prime minister of Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government (KRG).

During the meeting at the Presidential Complex in Ankara, Erdoğan also said Türkiye prioritizes efforts to keep developments in Syria from causing further instability in the region, Türkiye's Communications Directorate said on X.

He said there is no place for terrorist groups or their affiliates in the future of a new Syria, the directorate added.

Turkish-KRG relations and regional matters were also discussed during the meeting.

Erdoğan also highlighted the need to implement projects, particularly the Development Road project connecting Gulf countries with Europe starting at Iraq's Faw Port, to enhance stability and prosperity in the region.

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan also took part in the meeting.

Earlier, Fidan also met separately with Barzani. The meetings came as part of Barzani's visit to Türkiye.

















