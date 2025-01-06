Turkish chief of General Staff meets UAE officials during official visit

Türkiye's chief of General Staff Gen. Metin Gürak met senior officials of the United Arab Emirates during an official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral military cooperation.

According to a General Staff statement, Gürak was received by Mohammed Mubarak Fadhel Saeed Al-Mazrui, the UAE defense minister.

He was also welcomed by the UAE chief of General Staff Lt. Gen. Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei.

Bilateral and delegation-level meetings were held to discuss defense and military relations.

The talks concluded with the signing of the closing documents of the High-Level Military Dialogue Meeting, underlining the commitment to enhance collaboration in defense matters.

Gürak also paid tribute at the Wahat Al Karama (Oasis of Dignity) war memorial in Abu Dhabi. He laid a wreath in a formal ceremony to honor the UAE's fallen soldiers.