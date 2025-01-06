Iran lowers age limit for aesthetic surgeries to 14 for girls, 16 for boys

Ibrahim Rezmpa, a board member of the Iranian Rhinology Association, stated that the age limit for aesthetic surgeries has been lowered to 14 for girls and 16 for boys. Speaking to the Iranian Students' News Agency (ISNA), Rezmpa provided insights on the matter.

"From a scientific perspective, this age has been lowered, and girls are now eligible for surgery starting at 14, while boys are suitable for surgery after 16," he said.

Previously, the age limit was 18, and Rezmpa emphasized that, in addition to age, factors such as growth, physical and psychological development, as well as emotional and personal maturity, are also important in determining eligibility for surgery.

Rezmpa noted a visible increase in aesthetic surgeries but did not provide specific figures on the number of surgeries conducted in the country.

The rise in aesthetic surgeries in Iran is believed to be influenced by peer bullying, media, and cultural factors.