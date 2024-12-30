Turkish aid agency establishes modern computer lab in Pakistani university

Türkiye's state-run aid agency has constructed a modern computer laboratory at the Faculty of Education at the University of Karachi, a southern port city in Pakistan.

The university is a well-known higher education institution in Pakistan, founded in 1951 after the country gained independence.

The modern computer lab built by the Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) was handed over to faculty officials during a ceremony at the university, the aid agency said in a statement issued on Monday.

The ceremony was attended by a TIKA delegation led by Dursun Ali Yaşacan, head of the East and South Asia, Pacific, and Latin America Department, and Cemal Sangu, consul general of Türkiye in Karachi.

Yaşacan, speaking on the occasion, said TIKA is committed to working in the education sector and has implemented several projects in Pakistan.



This project is expected to benefit approximately 1,500 students.

Faculty members and students thanked TIKA and the Turkish government for establishing a modern laboratory at their university.

Recently, TIKA has established a state-of-the-art training and control greenhouse at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam, Pakistan's oldest and most prestigious center of higher learning.

It also built a state-of-the-art conference hall in the National Press Club (NPC) of the capital Islamabad to provide modern facilities to journalists.

Over the last 15 years, TIKA has completed over 150 projects in the education sector, and in the last three years, it has successfully completed over 70 projects in various sectors in Pakistan.

Operating in Pakistan since 2010 through its offices in Islamabad and Karachi, TIKA places great importance on education in its development projects.