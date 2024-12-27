Türkiye rescues 57 irregular migrants off coast of Ayvalik

Turkish Coast Guard teams rescued 57 irregular migrants off the coast of Ayvalik district in Balikesir province after they were pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek authorities while attempting to reach the island of Lesbos illegally.

Coast Guard teams were alerted after receiving a report that four inflatable boats carrying irregular migrants were drifting due to engine failure.

The teams, deployed with Coast Guard vessels, reached the area and rescued the irregular migrants from the drifting boats, including five children.

The migrants were transferred to the Provincial Directorate of Migration Management for further processing.