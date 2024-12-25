Türkiye attaches great importance to boosting economic ties with Palestine: Trade minister

Türkiye, which supports Palestine in the political and diplomatic arena, attaches great importance to strengthening its commercial and economic partnership with Palestine, the Turkish trade minister said on Wednesday.

Within the framework of the Second Term Meeting of the Türkiye-Palestine Economic Cooperation Council, Ömer Bolat, the trade minister, and Palestinian National Economy Minister Mohammed al Amour met in Istanbul.

Türkiye, which has always stood by the just Palestinian cause against the genocide and occupation being carried out by Israel in Gaza, has been the only state to suspend all commercial activities with Israel, Bolat said on X.

In May, Türkiye suspended all export and import operations with Israel due to its aggression against Palestine in violation of international law and human rights.

"During the bilateral meeting with Amour, we made comprehensive evaluations on our bilateral trade volume, the needs of Palestinian traders and our support in the agricultural field," Bolat said.