TÜRKIYE’S FOREIGN MINISTER CALLS FOR IMMEDIATE STEPS TO ADDRESS SYRIAS URGENT NEEDS, ENSURE RETURN OF REFUGEES

Türkiye’s foreign minister calls for immediate steps to address Syria's urgent needs, ensure return of refugees

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan emphasized the importance of addressing Syria's pressing needs, including the return of refugees, institutional rebuilding and the restoration of basic public services.

"The urgent needs of the Syrian people cannot be delayed anymore, because we've got to get all the refugees back to Syria," Fidan said in an interview with Al Jazeera broadcast Wednesday.

"The basic services -- health, transportation, food, education, communication -- should be provided to the people, so the people can feel the normal life actually," he added.

Fidan responded to claims about Türkiye's role in the regime change in Syria, referencing comments by U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, who described the incident as "an unfriendly takeover."

"Well, I think first of all, let me say this: We wouldn't call it a takeover, because it would be a grave mistake to present what's been happening in Syria. For the Syrian people, it is not a takeover. I think if there is any takeover, it's the will of the Syrian people which is taking over now," he said.

The Turkish minister, drawing on his experience as Türkiye's former intelligence chief, emphasized his country's close monitoring of developments in Syria's Idlib and surrounding areas.

"HTS (Hayat Tahrir al-Sham) has taken huge steps in divorcing itself from Al Qaeda, Daesh/ISIS and other radical elements," he said, pointing to a shift within the coalition.

Addressing Syria's future, he highlighted Ankara's support for a unified and inclusive opposition to stabilize the country.

"We are making constructive efforts for all opposition groups to come together and form a unified government," he noted, stressing the urgent need to rebuild institutions and address the basic needs of the Syrian people.

Fidan reiterated Türkiye's key objectives in Syria, which are preventing mass migration and combating terrorism.

While he expressed optimism about recent progress, he further underscored the need for continued cooperation among regional and international actors.

"The right steps are being taken, but we need time to see how this evolves," he stressed.

His remarks reflect Türkiye's vision for a stable Syria and signal a broader effort to foster regional collaboration during the transition period.