 Contact Us
News Türkiye Turkish President Erdoğan meets Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian in Cairo

Turkish President Erdoğan meets Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian in Cairo

According to a statement from the Presidency, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, who is in Cairo, the capital of Egypt, for the 11th Summit of the Developing Eight (D-8) Organization, met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Thursday.

Anadolu Agency TÜRKIYE
Published December 19,2024
Subscribe
TURKISH PRESIDENT ERDOĞAN MEETS IRANIAN COUNTERPART PEZESHKIAN IN CAIRO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian. 

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to the Turkish Presidency.

No further details were provided.

 The D-8 summit, titled "Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy," kicked off in Cairo on Thursday.

The D-8 group was established in Istanbul in 1997 to strengthen economic and social relations among its member states — Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Malaysia. Azerbaijan also joined the group on Thursday.