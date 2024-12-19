Turkish President Erdoğan meets Iranian counterpart Pezeshkian in Cairo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday met with his Iranian counterpart Masoud Pezeshkian.

The meeting was held on the sidelines of the 11th D-8 summit in the Egyptian capital Cairo, according to the Turkish Presidency.

No further details were provided.

The D-8 summit, titled "Investing in Youth and Supporting SMEs: Shaping Tomorrow's Economy," kicked off in Cairo on Thursday.

The D-8 group was established in Istanbul in 1997 to strengthen economic and social relations among its member states — Türkiye, Egypt, Nigeria, Pakistan, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Iran, and Malaysia. Azerbaijan also joined the group on Thursday.