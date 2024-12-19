Turkish intelligence 'neutralizes' terror group PKK ringleader Yayla Kizilkaya in Syria

The Turkish National Intelligence Agency "neutralized" Yayla Kizilkaya, a ringleader of the terrorist group PKK/PAJK, in a precise operation in Syria's Qamishli region on Thursday, according to security sources.

The terrorist Kizilkaya, codenamed Nesrin Amed, joined the PKK's rural ranks at the age of 14 and was placed on a wanted list for her involvement in armed terrorist acts in Türkiye, Iraq, and Syria.

She had been under long-term surveillance by Turkish intelligence, the sources said.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks against Türkiye.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants and the elderly.