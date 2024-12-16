Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs issues strong rebuke to occupying Israel

Turkish Foreign Ministry strongly condemned Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the occupied Golan Heights.

In a statement, the Ministry said, "We strongly condemn Israel's decision to expand illegal settlements in the Golan Heights, which it has occupied since 1967."

The statement emphasized that this decision marks a new phase in Israel's goal of expanding its borders through occupation.

"Israel is seriously damaging efforts to establish peace and stability in Syria"

The statement also highlighted that Israel's actions are seriously undermining efforts to establish peace and stability in Syria:

"This move by Israel is extremely concerning, especially when considered alongside its violation of the 1974 Disengagement Agreement by entering the separation zone between Israel and Syria, advancing in adjacent areas, and carrying out airstrikes on Syria.

Israel's ongoing actions are seriously harming efforts to establish peace and stability in Syria and further escalating tensions in the region.

The international community must respond appropriately and ensure that the Netanyahu government halts its illegal activities."