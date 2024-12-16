Erdoğan urges youth to shape Türkiye’s future

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan stated, "Oppression is my greatest enemy. The recent events in Syria are a clear example of this. We must stand together against oppression. Our nation has never left the door open to oppression throughout history. The Turkish people have set an example for the world with their justice," during a visit to Erzurum on Monday.

Erdoğan participated in the "Meeting with Youth" program organized by Science Erzurum, where he answered questions from young people. The program began with the song "Sen Aldırma" by the late Erzurum artist İbrahim Erkal, and Erdoğan joined the youth in reciting the Fatiha prayer in Erkal's memory.

Highlighting his enthusiasm for meeting young people, Erdoğan recalled the words of Necip Fazıl: "Youth is not about age, but about spirit." He emphasized that just as Fatih Sultan Mehmet conquered Istanbul at 21 with belief and determination, and Kanuni Süleyman embarked on his final campaign at 73 with the same spirit, today's youth should carry forward that same legacy.

"Any nation that does not trust its youth has lost hope for its future," Erdoğan said, expressing his belief in a generation that follows the path of historical leaders like Fatih and Kanuni. He pointed out that his government has always trusted, believed in, and supported young people across various sectors, including politics, bureaucracy, commerce, and civil society.

Erdoğan also discussed the importance of including youth and women in Turkish politics, giving them top-level representation at local and central levels, despite facing resistance from outdated attitudes. He praised the youth's contributions to Türkiye's progress and referred to the party's youth wings as a "school" for preparing the future.

"We see our youth not as our backyard, but as our primary partners," he said, proud of their unmatched contributions to Türkiye's growth. Erdoğan affirmed that the "Century of Türkiye " would be built alongside the youth, and that they will shape the vision for 2053, the 600th anniversary of the conquest of Istanbul.

Erdoğan also expressed confidence that Türkiye's youth will lead the country to the top ranks globally in fields like diplomacy, economy, security, and basic services. He urged the youth to reject those who idealize foreign countries and instead make their mark on the world.

He further emphasized that those who leave the country for better opportunities often return disappointed, stating that Türkiye offers its citizens the opportunities they need for success. "Our doors and hearts are open to every citizen, especially those who have not turned to terrorism," Erdoğan added, stressing that there is no young person that Türkiye is willing to sacrifice.

In conclusion, Erdoğan told the youth, "We need your dreams, knowledge, and skills. We are not chasing lies but the truth, science, and knowledge. We expect you to bring this abundant harvest to the nation, and I have no doubt that the youth of Erzurum will lead this noble march." He ended by wishing them success and a bright future.